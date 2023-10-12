NetWitness partners with SDG for comprehensive threat detection and response services

NetWitness has partnered with SDG to deliver comprehensive managed security services for effective threat detection and response capabilities, addressing cyber threats for even the most complex organizations.

NetWitness offers organizations an extensive and highly scalable suite of capabilities for detecting and responding to cyber threats. Through our partnership with SDG, which brings 30 years of industry knowledge in cybersecurity services, organizations can now leverage our combined expertise, deploying advanced analytics, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to a single pane of glass for complete visibility across all their cybersecurity and compliance programs.

This facilitates proactive monitoring, administering, and mitigation of threats from a single consolidated platform.

“Companies, governments, and nonprofits face advanced threats from nation states, countless private malicious attackers, and organized criminal operations,” said Tod Ewasko, CPO at NetWitness.

“This partnership allows organizations to shore up defenses more effectively, better secure proprietary data and technology, and safeguard government classified information. Robust approaches like this are a requirement for anyone doing business in the digital age,” Ewasko continued.

“We are excited to add NetWitness to our security services offering and state-of-the-art Cyber Defense Center,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of SDG Corporation.

“Our team of experts will leverage the innovative threat detection capabilities of the NetWitness platform to deliver exceptional managed security services and effectively strengthen security postures for even the most complex organizations,” Gupta added.

The partnership allows organizations to finally feel confident they are ahead of the threat curve, that their valuable assets will remain secure, and that their unique compliance mandates will be met.