IDEMIA, HYPR and Wavelynx partner to launch converged access card

IDEMIA announced the development of a secure, standards-based converged access card for the enterprise access market, in collaboration with HYPR and Wavelynx.

The creation of this smart credential will help organizations meet compliance and regulatory requirements and security best practices.

This new converged access card serves as one badge for both physical and network access based on open and interoperable standards, using secure phishing-resistant technologies for authentication of the credentials. The card has a FIPS-certified PIV applet, a FIDO Certified passkey with MIFARE DESFire support to interface with next-gen access control readers based on the LEAF protocol, as well as a Prox interface to support legacy access control readers.

Combining various industry standards and protocols into one credential allows organizations to progress on their security convergence and zero trust evolution.

“Our partnership with HYPR and Wavelynx cements the shift to converge cyber and physical security, as recommended by organizations like Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA),” said Teresa Wu, VP, Smart Credentials, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America.

“We are excited to see our collaboration come together in this new converged card that will set the standard for secure access solutions. With IDEMIA’s card manufacturing and design capability, combined with HYPR and Wavelynx security and authentication technologies, we custom-designed this innovative credential that can be personalized to the needs of enterprise companies.”

“Allowing users choice in how they authenticate is one of the core success factors for adopting strong authentication,” said Bojan Simic, CEO of HYPR. “The partnership with IDEMIA and Wavelynx to develop a converged access card helps to further that goal. Deployment of strong authentication is the foundation for achieving Identity Assurance that answers the fundamental question of whether you can trust who somebody is at all times.”

“The three-way partnership between HYPR, IDEMIA, and Wavelynx highlights the power of open standards and interoperability,” said Hugo Wendling, CEO, Wavelynx. “This new single card solution seamlessly connects people and systems for truly frictionless security. The brilliance of the converged access card is its seamless ability to function on all identification systems, from high-security physical access, to secure print, to the most advanced network authentication, while providing the highest levels of standards and certifications.”