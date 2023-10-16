Keeping control in complex regulatory environments
Modern compliance programs represent a strategic shift in how companies approach regulatory and ethical obligations. They are designed to not only mitigate risks and avoid legal repercussions but also to enhance an organization’s reputation, foster a culture of integrity, and ultimately drive sustainable success.
In this Help Net Security round-up, cybersecurity experts talk about the critical role that modern compliance programs play in defining the future of responsible and resilient businesses.
Complete videos
- Mat Clothier, CEO at Cloudhouse, talks about how organizations can keep control in increasingly regulated environments.
- Patrick Sullivan, VP of Customer Success at A-LIGN, talks about the value of modern compliance programs.
- Gianna Price, Solutions Architect at Telos Corporation, explores what organizations can do to streamline compliance and get ahead.
- Kaus Phaltankar, CEO at Caveonix discusses how in today’s complex multi-cloud landscape, the role of CISOs is more crucial than ever.