How CISOs navigate security and compliance in a multi-cloud world

Due to the increasing importance of multi-cloud and the intricate nature of cloud infrastructure, obtaining a comprehensive understanding of the various cloud workloads operating within your system, and ensuring their security, can be challenging.

In this Help Net Security video, Kaus Phaltankar, CEO at Caveonix discusses how in today’s complex multi-cloud landscape, the role of CISOs is more crucial than ever.

CISOs must navigate an intricate web of security measures and regulations to ensure the safety and compliance of sensitive data. With the right strategies and tools, they can effectively safeguard their organizations against potential threats while maintaining the highest levels of compliance in the ever-evolving world of multi-cloud.