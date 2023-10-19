Druva launches Dru to make data protection more autonomous

Druva unveiled Dru, an AI copilot for backup that improves how customers engage with their data protection solutions.

Dru allows both IT and business users to get critical information through a conversational interface, helping customers reduce protection risks, gain insight into their protection environment, and quickly navigate their solution through a dynamic, customized interface. Dru’s generative AI capabilities empower seasoned backup admins to make smarter decisions and novice admins to perform like experts.

While many organizations are promising the potential value of AI, Dru addresses real customer challenges today. With Dru, IT teams gain a new way to access information and drive actions through simple conversations to further increase productivity.

“We believe that the future is autonomous, and Druva is committed to pushing the forefront of innovation. We are listening closely to customer pain points and being thoughtful with how we build and incorporate Dru into our platform to ensure we’re solving real-world problems,” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO at Druva. “Our customers are already leveraging the efficiency benefits of our 100% SaaS, fully managed platform, and now with generative AI integrated directly into the solution, they can further expedite decision-making across their environment.”

Dru is designed to equip every user with the insight – and foresight – to make data protection more autonomous. Dru’s generative AI capabilities offer:

Interactive reporting : Dru delivers streamlined data access and reporting with an interactive and highly visual design. Dru enables users to request real-time, custom reports, ask follow-up questions to refine report variables, and act on AI-powered suggestions to remediate backup failures within user reports.

: Dru delivers streamlined data access and reporting with an interactive and highly visual design. Dru enables users to request real-time, custom reports, ask follow-up questions to refine report variables, and act on AI-powered suggestions to remediate backup failures within user reports. Assisted troubleshooting : With simple written prompts, Dru can analyze logs, and troubleshoot errors – helping users understand and improve their backup and security postures. The conversational interface makes it easier for IT teams to interact, analyze and find the information they’re looking for.

: With simple written prompts, Dru can analyze logs, and troubleshoot errors – helping users understand and improve their backup and security postures. The conversational interface makes it easier for IT teams to interact, analyze and find the information they’re looking for. Intelligent responses : Dru proactively prompts users with recommendations and best practices customized to their specific environments. It also advises users how to leverage new and advanced functionality to get the most value out of the platform.

: Dru proactively prompts users with recommendations and best practices customized to their specific environments. It also advises users how to leverage new and advanced functionality to get the most value out of the platform. Simplified admin operations : Dru will assist with everyday administrative tasks by executing simple protection tasks for users. From creating new backup policies to triggering new backups of specific workloads, Dru will drive enhanced productivity for every user.

: Dru will assist with everyday administrative tasks by executing simple protection tasks for users. From creating new backup policies to triggering new backups of specific workloads, Dru will drive enhanced productivity for every user. Customized navigation: Dru is architected with simplicity in mind, allowing users to navigate their custom data protection environments with an easy-to-use conversational interface.

Secure by desig

Druva is architected for enterprise data security and meets the stringent security and data privacy requirements of every customer. Security is foundational to every development effort, and that security-first philosophy extends across Druva’s approach to AI.

While Dru is focused on enhancing customer interactions and uses the metadata to enrich the customer experience, it does not have access to customer data and is built to ensure the AI learning process respects user control and permissions.

“Dru is built on AWS Bedrock, which seamlessly integrates with Druva’s advanced security measures, offering customers a fortified and reliable experience,” said Stephen Manley, CTO of Druva. “With the robust foundation models provided by AWS Bedrock, customers will benefit from a smoother, more efficient user experience, as well as faster integrations through responsive, adaptive capabilities.”