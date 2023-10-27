New infosec products of the week: October 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Darktrace, Data Theorem, Jumio, Malwarebytes, Progress, and Wazuh.

Progress Flowmon ADS 12.2 AI offers advanced security event monitoring

Flowmon ADS 12.2 harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide an advanced and holistic view of detected security events, empowering cybersecurity professionals to identify those that are important, prioritize them with context, guide efficient decision-making and respond quickly.

Malwarebytes Identity Theft Protection defends users against online threats

Malwarebytes Identity Theft Protection includes real-time identity monitoring and alerts,credit protection and reporting and live agent-supported identity recovery and resolution services – backed by up to a $2 million identity theft insurance policy.

Wazuh: Free and open-source XDR and SIEM

Wazuh is an open-source platform designed for threat detection, prevention, and response. It can safeguard workloads in on-premises, virtual, container, and cloud settings.

Jumio 360° Fraud Analytics identifies patterns based on behavioral similarities

Today, when a user goes through the ID verification process, Jumio performs a wide variety of AI-driven fraud checks. With the addition of Jumio 360° Fraud Analytics, the identity transaction will also be compared to the clusters and generate a predictive fraud score that can be used to automatically reject the transaction if it exceeds a certain threshold.

Data Theorem enhances Cloud Secure platform with ML-based hacker toolkits and visualizations

Data Theorem’s new release of Cloud Secure now delivers Cloud Hacker Toolkits powered by a new set of visualization features and ML enhancements for exploit prioritization, helping organizations focus on the most critical vulnerabilities that hackers can take advantage of for a cyberattack to extract data from cloud-native apps.

Darktrace/Cloud solution based on self-learning AI provides cyber resilience for cloud environments

Darktrace/Cloud provides comprehensive visibility of cloud architectures, real-time cloud-native threat detection and response, and prioritized recommendations and actions to help security teams manage misconfigurations and strengthen compliance.