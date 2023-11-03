Island names Matt Fairbanks as CMO and Ellen Roeckl as CCO

Island has announced the addition of Matt Fairbanks to its executive team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and the appointment of Ellen Roeckl, Island’s former head of marketing, as the company’s first Chief Communications Officer (CCO).

Fairbanks is tasked with global expansion of pipeline and product leadership; Roeckl will drive category awareness and communicate Island’s vision, capabilities, and perspectives to the company’s growing community of stakeholders and influencers.

Fairbanks, most recently CMO at Sophos, is an accomplished IT and cybersecurity veteran with extensive experience leading marketing for some of the world’s most respected technology and cybersecurity brands, including McAfee, Citrix, Symantec, and Veritas. As head of marketing, Fairbanks was instrumental in the company’s successful IPO and subsequent growth. With Fairbanks as CMO, the Sophos marketing team redefined and reinvigorated the brand, delivered massive increases in marketing pipeline, and helped the company realize a 3X increase in annual recurring revenue.

Roeckl will drive the company’s image and reputation in the market, continuing to build the enterprise browser category and educating on its transformational potential in the modern enterprise. She has decades of experience leading marketing and communications organizations at public B2B technology leaders including Fastly, Symantec and Juniper Networks, as well as multiple executive leadership roles at Weber Shandwick, one of the world’s largest communications firms.

“We’re seeing tremendous demand for Island’s Enterprise Browser across all industries and segments, and we are well ahead of what we anticipated in terms of category creation and market penetration, so we are adding some significant horsepower to marketing in order to maximize the opportunity in front of us,” said Mike Fey, Island CEO.

“I’m delighted Matt will be joining us as CMO, bringing to bear decades of experience in driving growth, while Ellen assumes the role of Chief Communications Officer to build on our already stellar image in the market. Matt and Ellen were both core executives who served with several other Island leaders at other companies, so we know the combination of the two of them will be very powerful in driving revenue and Island’s reputation as the enterprise browser category leader,” Fey continued.

“I’ve never been more excited about a company and its technology than I am about Island and its paradigm-changing Enterprise Browser,” said Fairbanks. “Too often workers have had to endure friction and overhead in the name of better security. With Island’s Enterprise Browser, enterprises get security and control, users get a seamless work experience and IT leaders realize the benefits of far greater simplicity and compelling economic advantages. I’m thrilled to join Island to help bring this breakthrough solution to enterprises everywhere.”

“The Island Enterprise Browser is a genuinely novel approach to solving age-old problems and enabling the workplace of the future. That makes world-class awareness, education, and communications a top priority,” added Fey. “With Ellen as CCO, we are very well-positioned to continue to define and lead this market.”

Roeckl’s appointment and the addition of Fairbanks follow Island’s recent raise of $100 million in its Series C financing round, which values the company at $1.5 billion. In addition, Island recently hired Steve Tchejeyan as President; Keith Weatherford as VP of Worldwide Channel Sales; and Richard Greene as SVP of Strategic Partnerships.