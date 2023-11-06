Red Hat Device Edge ensures consistency across edge and hybrid cloud deployments

Red Hat has introduced Red Hat Device Edge, which offers a consistent platform designed for resource-constrained environments that necessitate small form-factor computing at the device edge. This includes Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, industrial controllers, smart displays, point-of-sale terminals, vending machines, robots, and more.

Red Hat Device Edge aggregates an enterprise-ready and supported distribution of the Red Hat-led open source community project MicroShift (a lightweight Kubernetes project derived from the edge capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift) along with an edge-optimized operating system built from Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

With general availability, Red Hat Device Edge now also includes Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for more consistent Day 1 and Day 2 management of hundreds to thousands of sites and devices.

As edge computing adoption grows across nearly every industry, Red Hat Device Edge offers customers and partners:

A minimal footprint that supports the deployment of workloads in small, resource-constrained devices in challenging environments by preserving system resources for workloads rather than using them for device operation itself;

One edge platform, two tailored deployment options based on specific edge needs. Red Hat Device Edge with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Podman is well-suited for very small deployments with static applications. Optionally, MicroShift can be added during or after deployment to bring Kubernetes for more dynamic environments that require advanced container orchestration and Kubernetes integration;

A more consistent operational experience at the edge using the same tools and processes used in centralized environments. Whether apps are deployed on Red Hat Device Edge for the smallest edge devices or Red Hat OpenShift for large systems in the datacenter and cloud – it's all one environment;

Greater workload flexibility with support for deploying and managing bare-metal, virtual or containerized applications;

Simplified deployment at scale with automation, meaning it's easier to oversee hundreds or thousands of devices across heterogeneous hardware and software environments.

Red Hat is working with partners and customers including ABB, DSO National Laboratories, Dynatrace, Guise AI, Intel, Lockheed Martin and more to deploy, test and validate that Red Hat Device Edge can extend operational consistency across edge and hybrid cloud environments. Devices can be deployed in a remote desert, at sea or even in space, all while maintaining a consistent deployment and management experience, while using familiar processes and tools.

Effectively managing workloads at the edge increases the importance of consistent and reliable automation. The general availability of Red Hat Device Edge adds the power of Ansible Automation Platform to Red Hat Device Edge, adding the power of IT automation.

Red Hat Device Edge now offers:

More predictability and repeatability in automating edge workloads;

Standardized and repeatable connectivity configurations, policies and deployments to help maintain system health and integrity;

Enhanced security and compliance posture at the edge with automated management and maintenance, including patches, updates and upgrades;

Lowered barriers to entry for IT and OT (operational technology) teams, with automation tooling making it possible to manage edge workloads and devices with little to no IT specialty skills;

The ability to configure and audit the devices and services needed like networking, Wi-Fi, DNS, SSL certificates and the applications running on the devices.

“Red Hat Device Edge is community tested and ecosystem verified, built to extend Red Hat’s hybrid cloud solutions all the way out to our customer and partner’s furthest and most hard to reach edge use cases. With the inclusion of Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat Device Edge offers organizations tools for consistent and dependable automation from sea to space and everywhere in between.,” said Francis Chow, VP and GM, Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, Red Hat