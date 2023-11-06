Palo Alto Networks to acquire Talon Cyber Security

Palo Alto Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Talon Cyber Security, a pioneer of Enterprise Browser technology.

Talon’s Enterprise Browser provides a solution that, combined with Prisma SASE, will enable users to securely access business applications from any device, including mobile and other non-corporate devices.

“While BYOD offers an advantage for productivity, it is also a source of significant security risk. Talon’s Enterprise Browser empowers security teams with deep visibility and control over all work-related SaaS and web activity on all devices, including personal and unmanaged endpoints,” said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Palo Alto Networks.

“SASE solutions must evolve to secure unmanaged devices with the same consistent security applied to managed devices so that users can securely access business applications using any device from any location. The unique combination of Prisma SASE and Talon will transform how organizations navigate the challenges of today’s modern and connected digital environments,” Oswal concluded.

Ofer Ben-Noon, CEO at Talon, commented: “The proliferation of distributed work models has created a dynamic threat landscape that legacy solutions are ill-equipped to handle. We built Talon to bring powerful last-mile security to organizations, addressing the significant customer needs for secure access across all devices while catering to emerging customer and user preferences for browser-based productivity. Talon’s Enterprise Browser is purpose-built to deliver seamless, familiar user experiences on top of enterprise-grade protection that goes hand-in-hand with the great security that Prisma SASE offers today. Not only is Palo Alto Networks the ideal partner for us to accelerate our journey, but their commitment to innovation in Israel is inspiring and an excellent match for Talon’s mission of creating the best outcomes possible for customers and our employees.”