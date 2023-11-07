Sumo Logic launches HELM Chart V4 to unify data collection on Kubernetes clusters

Sumo Logic has launched its HELM Chart V4 feature to fully unify data collection as part of its continued commitment to OpenTelemetry (OTel). Organizations can now package, configure and deploy applications and services on Kubernetes clusters with OpenTelemetry as a default to simplify the collection of metrics, events, logs and traces.

Sumo Logic HELM Chart V4 removes dependencies on disparate third-party solutions like Fluentbit, Fluentd and Prometheus to reduce data collection complexity and cost. By fully unifying collection for all logs, metrics and traces, organizations can save the cost of managing multiple agents.

Organizations can also optimize their deployment lifecycle while minimizing required updates and potential security risks. OTel collection also provides significant performance with less CPU consumption for additional cost efficiencies.

“Sumo Logic is continuing to deliver on our commitment to OpenTelemetry data collection to customers and the community,” said Tej Redkar, CPO for Sumo Logic.

“Sumo Logic HELM Chart V4 evolves the collection experience for Kubernetes by using OpenTelemetry as its standard collector, and will help our customers get the insights they need to take action to uncover and resolve performance issues quickly, so DevOps teams can spend less time troubleshooting issues, and do what they do best – deploy code,” Redkar continued.

Sumo Logic HELM Chart V4 fully unifies the OpenTelemetry pipeline to provide real-time operations insights for digital business through: