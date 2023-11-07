Varonis enhances its Microsoft 365 offering to prevent sensitive email exposure

Varonis announced major enhancements to its Microsoft 365 offering, adding more robust capabilities to continuously detect and prevent exposures in the world’s top cloud-based email service.

With this release, Varonis extends its patented data classification technology to email messages, attachments, and calendar events, adding vital context to the company’s best-in-class Exchange Online threat detection and exposure analysis capabilities.

An estimated 91% of cyberattacks start with email. Mailboxes are a goldmine of sensitive data that can easily fall into the wrong hands without the right protection. Despite being the source of some of the most significant data breaches of all time, email continues to be a blind spot for many companies.

The rise of Microsoft 365 Copilot and other generative AI tools that leverage user permissions to scan emails make it imperative that organizations lock down email access on a need-to-know basis.

Varonis helps security teams proactively reduce their email attack surface, stop data exfiltration, and curb generative AI risk with accurate and automated email security, enabling customers to:

Identify mailboxes exposed to guest and external users, non-mailbox owners, or delegates.

Right-size and monitor access to sensitive mailboxes and calendars.

Detect and flag data privacy violations or improper data handling.

Validate data loss prevention policy effectiveness and swiftly address gaps.

Perform security investigations with an enriched audit trail of all email activity (send, receive, delete, etc.).

Alert and auto-respond to anomalous email activity that could indicate data exfiltration and other email-based attacks or abuse.

“A strong data security posture management strategy simply can’t neglect email,” said Brian Vecci, Varonis Field CTO. “Varonis scans millions of emails, maps mailbox permissions, and monitors activity at an unparalleled scale. As a result, our customers can dramatically reduce the likelihood of an email-related data breach with the same cloud-native platform they use to secure data across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud data.”

Varonis for Microsoft 365 installs in just minutes and protects data across OneDrive, SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, and Teams.