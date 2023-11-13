Impinj R720 reader optimizes speed and automation in supply chain and logistics

Impinj announced the Impinj R720 RAIN RFID reader. With more processing power and memory than Impinj’s prior-generation reader, the Impinj R720 speeds edge processing and reduces network load and latency, allowing on-reader applications to meet the most demanding requirements of large-scale enterprise deployments.

“Enterprises see increasing demand for reliable, real-time data about every item they manufacture, transport and sell,” said Jeff Dossett, Impinj CRO. “The Impinj R720 reader delivers powerful edge processing to support application software and algorithms that collect and manage enterprise data at the source. Backed by Impinj’s readability, the Impinj R720 further expands the capabilities of Impinj’s RAIN RFID platform.”

Power and reliability

The Impinj R720 reader discovers, engages, and protects connected items, packages, and pallets, delivering data accurately and efficiently to enterprise systems. It enables autonomous reading of item-level data at dock doors, conveyors, and other transition points in shipping and warehousing environments, where items are moving, densely packed, or blocked by other items.

Compatible with the GS1 UHF Gen2v2 protocol (which ISO/IEC standardized as 18000-63) the Impinj R720 builds on the proven capabilities of the Impinj R700 reader, enabling enterprises to:

Ensure accurate and reliable RAIN system performance . Industry-leading receive sensitivity and advanced features enable reading connected items farther and faster.

. Industry-leading receive sensitivity and advanced features enable reading connected items farther and faster. Leverage critical edge intelligence . 3× more processing power via the advanced Qualcomm QCS404 quad core processor and up to 2× more on-reader memory enable embedded applications that transform RAIN data into actionable business intelligence while delivering enterprise-grade security and reliability.

. 3× more processing power via the advanced Qualcomm QCS404 quad core processor and up to 2× more on-reader memory enable embedded applications that transform RAIN data into actionable business intelligence while delivering enterprise-grade security and reliability. Simplify enterprise IoT solution development and deployments. Developer-friendly tools, multi-antenna support, rich connectivity, and easy transition between Impinj R700 and R720 enable quick and efficient IoT solution development and speed time-to-market.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ goal is to drive the transformation of industries,” said Alireza Yasan, Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “For retail and supply chain & logistics, this requires advanced edge intelligence and decision-making capabilities. The Impinj R720 RAIN RFID reader, equipped with the high-performance, low-power architecture and superior connectivity of the Qualcomm QCS404, makes this possible by enabling powerful on-reader applications for collecting and acting upon data at enterprise speed and scale.”

The Impinj R720 reader further advances the proven Impinj platform, an end-to-end RAIN RFID platform with tag chips, reader chips, readers, software, testing solutions, services, and a global partner ecosystem. Impinj pioneered RAIN RFID, leads the way in IoT connectivity, and has shipped more than 85 billion tag chips.