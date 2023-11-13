Resecurity integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

Resecurity announced its integration with the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, a platform for security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR).

This integration allows Resecurity to offer three of its flagship products, Resecurity Context, Resecurity Risk, and Resecurity IDProtect, to organizations seeking to enhance their security posture and streamline incident response workflows.

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace is a platform that enables organizations to discover, share, and orchestrate security automation content. By integrating with the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, Resecurity enhances its ability to deliver cutting-edge security solutions to its customers and ensures seamless interoperability with other leading security tools.

Resecurity Context is an intelligence platform designed to accelerate analysis, prevention, and investigation workflows. With lightning-fast search capabilities and advanced data science, Context serves a wide range of users, including analysts, investigators, SOC/DFIR teams, risk management professionals, and C-level security executives. The integration with Cortex XSOAR Marketplace allows customers to leverage the power of Context within their existing security orchestration workflows, enabling faster and more effective incident response.

Resecurity Risk is a comprehensive digital risk management solution that automates the identification and monitoring of security incidents. By leveraging advanced technologies, Risk provides organizations with insight into critical changes to their security posture, including Dark Web activity, data breaches, compromised credentials, network infections, and other security incidents. With the integration into the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, organizations can now automate their digital risk management processes and gain real-time visibility into potential threats, enabling proactive mitigation and response.

“We are thrilled to integrate our innovative solutions with the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace,” said Christian Lees, CTO of Resecurity. “This collaboration allows us to deliver our leading-edge cybersecurity products to a broader audience and empowers organizations to enhance their security posture through automation and orchestration. By combining the power of Resecurity with the capabilities of Cortex XSOAR, we are enabling security teams to be more efficient, proactive, and resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.”

Resecurity’s integration with the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace provides customers with a unified and streamlined security ecosystem. By leveraging Resecurity’s advanced intelligence platform, digital risk management solution, and identity protection framework within the Cortex XSOAR environment, organizations can optimize their security operations, reduce response times, and mitigate potential threats more effectively.