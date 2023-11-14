OneSpan DIGIPASS FX1 BIO protects against social engineering and account takeover attacks

OneSpan introduced its latest innovation to the Digipass Authenticators product line, with DIGIPASS FX1 BIO.

This physical passkey with fingerprint scan empowers organizations to embrace passwordless authentication while providing the utmost security against social engineering and account takeover attacks. This latest addition to the workforce authentication market is designed to safeguard corporate data and applications for a dispersed workforce.

With data breaches on the rise and remote work the new normal, the need for robust and user-friendly workforce authentication has never been more critical. According to Gartner, “By 2025, more than 50% of the workforce and more than 20% of customer authentication transactions will be passwordless, up from less than 10% today.”

Moreover, the current state of data security is concerning, with 74% of all data breaches including a human element, with people being involved either via error, privilege misuse, use of stolen credentials or social engineering, costing an average of $4.5 million globally.

DIGIPASS FX1 BIO revolutionizes authentication, rendering it faster, more secure, and user-friendly while reducing authentication friction. It provides a cost-efficient, adaptable, and future-proof solution that overcomes traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) limitations. With DIGIPASS FX1 BIO, organizations can safeguard employees, partners, and corporate resources while enabling a flexible ‘work from anywhere, anytime, on any device’ policy without compromising security.

“In the Web3 era, we firmly believe that a one-size-fits-all approach to security is insufficient,” said Matthew Moynahan, CEO at OneSpan. “We are committed to continuous innovation, delivering diverse and secure solutions for organizations while keeping customer experience and security at the core of what we do. In a world where security needs to take precedence, DIGIPASS FX1 BIO presents a solution to the challenges faced by modern enterprises, providing a secure and user-friendly environment for an organization’s workforce.”

DIGIPASS FX1 BIO enables: