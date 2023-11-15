LastPass simplifies access to user data and information

LastPass announced the rollout of a new vault user interface (UI) on its iOS and Android mobile applications providing all users with easier, more streamlined access to data in their vaults.

These changes unify the user experience with a modernized extension menu for desktop browsers.

“Today’s password manager users expect to be able to access their data from anywhere, quickly and seamlessly. This new UI release is part of LastPass’ ongoing effort to meet our customers where they are – at work, home, school, or on the go – and streamline their experience across the devices and browsers they use,” said Jordan Girman, VP of product management, LastPass. “These enhancements will make it easier than ever for LastPass users to access items in their vaults, wherever and whenever they need it.”

The new UI provides easier, more streamlined access to user data and information, with benefits that include:

Reduced time searching for information with a refreshed, modern look and feel to get to what you need with fewer clicks so you can spend time on the tasks that matter most.

Improved accessibility, with dynamic text that adjusts to the preferred reading size settings on users' mobile devices.

Intuitive vault organization, helping users find and fill items faster.

Intuitive vault organization, helping users find and fill items faster. Streamlined sharing of passwords from mobile, allowing simple and secure sharing with friends, colleagues and family from anywhere.

Refreshed password generator for Android users, allowing easy on-the-go password generation.

Mobile support for one-time passcodes for B2B customers, allowing access to these passcodes from anywhere, anytime.

“The new mobile interface is much easier on the eye, I love that it is an enhancement of what LastPass delivers best, an easy-to-use interface focused on delivering a seamless secure experience,” said Richard Swan, chief operating officer, Paul McFadden Wealth.

The UI rollout for iOS is now complete, with the rollout for Android scheduled to begin in mid-November.