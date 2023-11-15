Enhancing mainframe security with proven best practices

Mainframe systems have served as the bedrock of enterprise networks for years, standing unmatched in terms of reliability, scalability, and data protection. However, security risks have become a pressing concern as the digital landscape evolves, emerging practices like DevOps, the rise of open-source, and the move to hybrid cloud models. Emphasizing mainframe security has never been more critical.

In this Help Net Security video, Phil Buckellew, President of Infrastructure Modernization Business Unit, Rocket Software, discusses the importance of and best practices for mainframe security.