Next DLP and Torq join forces to automate insider risk detection and response

Next DLP has unveiled a strategic partnership with Torq designed to combat insider risk through heightened detection and automated response actions. Electric adventure vehicle company Rivian will leverage the deep visibility provided by the joint solution to shine a light on insider risk to prevent accidental data loss and stop malicious theft of valuable intellectual property. It will fully integrate Next DLP’s Reveal Platform—a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML-powered cybersecurity solution—with the enterprise-grade Torq Hyperautomation platform, which automates and connects complex security infrastructures at dramatic scale.

This timely partnership promises to stop suspicious activity in its tracks through a variety of actions including automated warnings to relevant parties and, where necessary, temporary account deactivation or access curtailment.

The integration will also automate policy enforcement, with data fed into the Reveal Platform through Torq Hyperautomation used to deny users access to websites known to be unauthorized or malicious, minimizing potential data loss.

Crucially, both platforms possess rich, powerful APIs, making this bi-directional integration all the more flexible: the Reveal Platform can trigger Torq’s automation playbooks, at the same time that Torq’s platform can securely connect to Reveal to run urgent search queries or dispatch issues flagged by third-party ticket systems.

“We’ve long been impressed by Torq Hyperautomation and are thrilled to be partnering with them on these urgently needed tools,” said John Stringer, Head of Product, Next DLP. “With the Reveal Platform’s best-in-class data protection and insider risk management technologies working in tandem with Torq Hyperautomation, Rivian and other businesses can rest assured that their trade secrets and IP will stay out of the wrong hands.”

“Together, the Torq Hyperautomation and Next DLP Reveal platforms are dramatically elevating Rivian’s security posture in an increasingly complex environment with threat actors who are constantly evolving their attack vectors,” said Eldad Livni, CINO, Torq.

“Cutting edge, innovative companies like Rivian understand the incredible value the AI-driven Torq Hyperautomation platform provides its SecOps teams. Rivian, Torq, and Next DLP have seamlessly combined their autonomous expertise across multiple fields to ensure Rivian can focus on delivering the world’s most advanced electric vehicles with the confidence that its cybersecurity protection is as robust as possible,” Livni added.

The fine-grained visibility into internal operations facilitated by Next DLP’s Reveal Platform, integrated with Torq Hyperautomation platform adds a layer of safety desperately needed in today’s threat environment.

Customers deploying this integration will be able to correlate users across systems and map them onto one data set, simplifying threat detection and strengthening overall security posture.

“Both Torq and Next DLP are invaluable partners in safeguarding our organization, enabling swift and effective responses, and simplifying insider threat detection and remediation,” said Tim Vulanich, Senior Staff Cybersecurity Engineer, Rivian. “This partnership marks the beginning of an entirely new approach to data protection and insider risk management and reflects our commitment to safeguard our IP and our end customer data.”