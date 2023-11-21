FreeBSD 14.0 released, OpenSSH and OpenSSL updated

FreeBSD 14.0 is now available for the amd64, aarch64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, powerpc64le, powerpcspe, armv7, and riscv64 architectures.

FreeBSD provides sophisticated features in networking, performance, security, and compatibility. It serves as an excellent choice for an Internet or Intranet server. It offers robust network services even under intense loads and efficiently utilizes memory to ensure responsive performance for thousands of concurrent user processes.

FreeBSD 14.0 highlights

OpenSSH has been updated to version 9.5p1.

OpenSSL has been updated to version 3.0.12, a major upgrade from OpenSSL 1.1.1t in FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE.

The bhyve hypervisor now supports TPM and GPU passthrough.

FreeBSD supports up to 1024 cores on the amd64 and arm64 platforms.

ZFS has been upgraded to OpenZFS release 2.2, providing significant performance improvements.

It is now possible to perform background filesystem checks on UFS file systems running with journaled soft updates.

Experimental ZFS images are now available for AWS and Azure.

The default congestion control mechanism for TCP is now CUBIC.

Get FreeBSD 14.0

This distribution of FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE is a release distribution. It can be found here or any of its mirrors. Binary upgrades between RELEASE versions (and snapshots of the various security branches) are supported using the freebsd-update(8) utility.