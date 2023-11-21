Segmentation proves crucial for fast response to security incidents
In this Help Net Security video, Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO at Akamai, discusses the recent surge of ransomware attacks in the U.S. and how it relates to microsegmentation.
Recovery after a security breach happens 11 hours faster with segmentation. For those who have implemented segmentation across six mission-critical areas, it takes an average of 4 hours to stop a ransomware attack, compared to 15 hours for those with segmentation against only one asset. This is significant as recent cyber-attacks have significantly impacted operations, with the notable ransomware hack that affected MGM Resorts, resulting in systems being shut down for ten days after the attack.