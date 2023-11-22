Coincover collaborates with Utila to improve crypto asset management

Coincover has joined forces with Utila, an enterprise-grade crypto operations platform.

This strategic partnership brings together Coincover’s renowned protection solutions and Utila’s secure, non-custodial wallet infrastructure.

The Utila platform provides a comprehensive and user-friendly approach to crypto asset management, with personalised wallet infrastructure that simplifies day-to-day crypto management for institutions. The new partnership with Coincover offers a new MPC (Multi-Party Computation) solution that aims to simplify institutional access to crypto.

Utila customers will have access to Coincover’s third-party recovery technology. With access to an added layer of protection, Utila customers can confidently utilise a self-serve key backup solution that removes the complexity and concerns surrounding potential lost access to funds. This partnership empowers Utila customers to take control of their digital assets while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with Coincover’s protection.

The onboarding process is seamless and Utila customers can easily select Coincover as their backup provider without the need for complex referral procedures. This streamlines the setup of crypto businesses and removes entry barriers, helping to stimulate institutional involvement in crypto.

Ridhima Durham, Chief Commercial Officer, Coincover, says “Our partnership with Utila is groundbreaking. Customers benefit from industry-leading blockchain protection technology whilst enjoying the extra perk of self-servicing key backup through Utila’s platform. It’s the perfect blend of top-tier recovery and an effortless user experience, making the journey smooth and seamless.”

Bentzi Rabi, CEO, Utila, commented on the partnership “At Utila, we’re genuinely excited about our new partnership with Coincover. CoinCover’s unrivalled expertise in crypto asset security perfectly aligns with our commitment to easily safeguarding our users’ keys and digital assets. By enabling our customers to secure their key backup with Coincover for all of their keys created and managed via Utila, we’re poised to take our enterprise-grade wallet to even greater heights, ensuring our clients enjoy the highest level of protection and peace of mind in their crypto endeavours.”

This collaboration signifies a major step forward in providing a comprehensive solution for crypto asset management, combining recovery expertise with an advanced wallet infrastructure. Both Coincover and Utila anticipate that this partnership will contribute to greater trust, security, and ease of use in the evolving landscape of digital asset management.