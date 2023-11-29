Tails 5.2.0 comes with several improvements, updated Tor Browser

Tails is a portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship. Tails can be installed on any USB stick with a minimum of 8 GB. Tails works on most computers under ten years old. You can start again on the other operating system after shutting Tails.

Tails 5.2.0 update Tor Browser to 13.0.4, Thunderbird to 115.5.0, and stop downloading the AdGuard filter list for uBlock Origin in the session’s language. This prevents some advanced browser fingerprinting.

Fixed problems in Tails 5.2.0

Tails 5.2.0 comes with several improvements to the Persistent Storage and the WhisperBack error reporting tool:

Fix an error when activating the Persistent Storage.

Fix the translation of the WhisperBack interface.

Improve the interface of WhisperBack to make it easier to report the information we need to troubleshoot issues.

To upgrade your Tails USB stick and keep your Persistent Storage

Automatic upgrades are available from Tails 5.0 or later to 5.20. You can reduce the size of the download of future automatic upgrades by doing a manual upgrade to the latest version.

If you cannot do an automatic upgrade or if Tails fails to start after an automatic upgrade, do a manual upgrade.

To install Tails on a new USB stick

Follow the installation instructions: Windows, macOS, Linux.