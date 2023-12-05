Kali Linux 2023.4 released: New tools, Kali for Raspberry Pi 5, and more!

OffSec (previously Offensive Security) has released Kali Linux 2023.4, the latest version of its penetration testing and digital forensics platform.

New tools in Kali Linux 2023.4

The list of tools freshly added to Kali Linux includes:

cabby – a TAXII client implementation

cti-taxii-client – a TAXII 2 client library

enum4linux-ng – Next generation version of enum4linux with additional features (a Windows/Samba enumeration tool)

exiflooter – Finds geolocation info on all image URLs and directories

h8mail – An email OSINT & password breach hunting tool

Havoc – A malleable post-exploitation command and control framework

OpenTAXII – A TAXII server implementation

PassDetective – Scans shell command history to detect mistakenly written passwords, API keys, and secrets

Portspoof – All 65535 TCP ports are always open & emulates services

Raven – A lightweight HTTP file upload service

ReconSpider – An advanced OSINT framework

rling – RLI Next Gen (Rling), a faster multi-threaded, feature-rich alternative to rli

Sigma-Cli – Lists and converts Sigma rules into query languages

sn0int – A semi-automatic OSINT framework and package manager

SPIRE – SPIFFE Runtime Environment is a toolchain of APIs for establishing trust between software systems

More goodies

OffSec has also announced:

Kali Linux AMD64 and ARM64 packages available on Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure marketplaces

A new dedicated image (though still currently in beta) for running Kali Linux on the newest Raspberry Pi

The latest version of the GNOME desktop environment (v45) added to Kali

Hyper-V support to Vagrant (a tool for building and managing virtual machine environments)

Download Kali Linux 2023.4

Kali Linux 2023.4 can be downloaded or you can upgrade your existing installation to this version.

