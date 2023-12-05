Resecurity and ICS Technologies join forces to improve cybersecurity in Iraq

Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ, a well-established ICT System Integration Company with HQ in Baghdad, Iraq, have joined forces to fortify cybersecurity, fraud prevention and risk intelligence measures nationwide.

This strategic partnership is poised to bring intelligence-driven defensive solutions to Iraq, helping consumers and organizations safeguard their digital assets and combat the evolving threat landscape.

Resecurity, headquartered in the United States, is renowned for its innovative cybersecurity products and threat intelligence services. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Gene Yoo, the company specializes in advanced cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, digital forensics & incident response (DFIR), and digital risk management solutions.

With a commitment to staying ahead of cyber threats and adapting to the ever-changing digital security landscape, Resecurity has become a trusted partner for businesses and organizations worldwide.

ICS Technologies IRAQ, has been a key player in Iraq’s ICT sector since 2004. The company’s expertise spans various services, including concept-to-implementation turn-key solutions, on-the-job training, and in-depth market knowledge. ICS Technologies IRAQ is recognized as a preferred partner for local and international organizations, offering a wealth of experience and tailored ICT solutions to meet clients’ needs.

This partnership between Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ is expected to impact cybersecurity in Iraq profoundly. It combines Resecurity’s cybersecurity expertise, cutting-edge technology and data science, and ICS Technologies IRAQ’ local extensive market knowledge and dedication to delivering customized, effective solutions.

The partnership comes at a critical time when the threat landscape in the digital world continues to evolve and intensify. In Iraq, both the public and private sectors, organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, making cybersecurity a top priority. Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ recognize the significance of providing comprehensive, up-to-date solutions to safeguard businesses, government entities, and critical infrastructure.

Key highlights of the partnership:

Advanced cybersecurity solutions: Resecurity, known for its advanced threat intelligence, threat hunting, incident response, and digital risk management solutions, will provide Iraq-based organizations with state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to protect against a wide range of cyber threats.

Local expertise: ICS Technologies IRAQ’ deep understanding of the Iraqi market and local regulations, combined with its established presence, positions the partnership to address the unique challenges and opportunities within the region effectively.

Customized solutions: The collaboration aims to provide tailored cybersecurity solutions that meet the specific needs of Iraqi businesses and organizations, enabling them to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Comprehensive training: ICS Technologies IRAQ’ commitment to on-the-job training ensures that all organizational personnel have the knowledge and skills to maintain a secure and resilient digital environment.

Strategic alignment: The partnership underscores the shared commitment of Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ to raise the cybersecurity standards in Iraq and provide clients with optimum solutions that maximize the return on their investments.

The multifaceted approach of Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ, with their shared vision for improving cybersecurity, offers a comprehensive solution to the evolving threat landscape. The partnership will enhance the protection of digital assets and contribute to the overall growth and security of the Iraqi digital ecosystem.

As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, organizations across Iraq will benefit from the combined expertise of Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ. By pooling their resources, knowledge, and experience, the partnership will deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions that align with Iraqi businesses and institutions’ specific requirements and challenges.