Stellar Cyber incorporates GenAI into its Open XDR Platform

Stellar Cyber has incorporated Generative AI (GenAI) into its Open XDR Platform.

With GenAI functionality tied to its knowledge base, Stellar Cyber can significantly improve security analysts’ productivity by enabling them to get answers to their investigation-related questions by simply asking them as if they were talking to a person.

Ease of use is a Stellar Cyber founding principle, which is why it pioneered using AI and machine learning to automate data processing, event correlation, threat detection, and response. Incorporating GenAI into the company’s Open XDR Platform advances its commitment to simplifying security operations by eliminating obstacles plaguing other security products.

“We want to empower enterprises and MSSPs with lean security teams by making it easy for analysts of all skill levels to rapidly spot and address security incidents,” said Aimei Wei, CTO of Stellar Cyber.

“Our existing AI technology has made us a leader in eliminating complexity, and now beta testing proves that our new GenAI functionality significantly improves threat-hunting productivity because analysts can get the answers they need faster,” added Wei.

As with every part of its Open XDR Platform, Stellar Cyber will make ongoing improvements to its GenAI features to expand and improve its new conversational interface and will announce new milestones as they occur.