Calamu expands support for a wide array of enterprise applications

Calamu announced expanded support for enterprise applications through interoperability of a Calamu Data Harbor with the industry recognized S3-API protocol in the latest release of their flagship product, Calamu Protect Version 2.0.

This data security technology integrates seamlessly into existing data infrastructures to self-heal from ransomware and eliminate common risk factors including data theft, loss, or downtime caused by a breach or cyber attack.

Calamu Protect simplifies enterprise data security with a software-defined solution called a Data Harbor for securely storing unstructured data. In a Data Harbor, cyberattacks such as ransomware are detected and absorbed automatically – ensuring that data is always secure, resilient, and accessible, even if all other defense layers have failed. Interoperability support for S3-compatible applications broadens the reach of this technology to a variety of use cases, most notably securing data backups against a growing number of risk factors.

“Cyberattacks on backup repositories are growing as threat actors seek to cripple business continuity efforts and steal the trove of historical data,” said Paul Lewis, CEO of Calamu. “Backing up to a Calamu Data Harbor allows the data to self-heal from a ransomware attack, so you know your backup data will survive and stay protected. Calamu support for S3-compatible applications offers an easy, plug-and-play solution to secure backup data in a variety of environments.”

Calamu Protect Version 2.0 also includes improved enterprise data management options for users to easily control cloud storage costs, more customization options, and a streamlined user interface.

Calamu Protect 2.0 is available now.