Wiz and Apiiro partner to provide context-driven security from code to cloud

Apiiro, a leading application security posture management (ASPM) solution, today announced its partnership with Wiz, the leading cloud security company and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provider. By joining Wiz Integrations (WIN), Apiiro brings the power of deep ASPM to the partner ecosystem, providing unified and contextual code-to-cloud application security.

In this Help Net Security video interview, John Leon, VP of Ecosystems & Partnerships at Apiiro, discusses how the partnership and technical integration enables Wiz and Apiiro to share prioritized security findings with context, including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings.

With this integration, Apiiro will now ingest Wiz open-source security findings and cluster data for correlation, prioritization, and remediation, enabling mutual customers to: