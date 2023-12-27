5 free generative AI courses you can take right now

Generative AI (GenAI) is a form of artificial intelligence technology focused on generating new content. This can include text, images, audio, and other media types. It’s a rapidly evolving field with significant implications in various industries, technology, and beyond.

In this course, you will learn the principles, techniques, and best practices for designing effective prompts. This course introduces the basics of prompt engineering and progresses to advanced prompt techniques. You will also learn how to guard against prompt misuse and mitigate bias when interacting with FMs.

This introductory-level microlearning course explains what Generative AI is, how it is used, and how it differs from traditional machine-learning methods. It also covers Google Tools to help you develop your own Gen AI apps.

Take this learning path to get started with generative AI. In it, you’ll:

Understand how large language models form the foundation of generative AI

Describe how Azure OpenAI Service provides access to the latest generative AI technology

Understand how generative AI applications, such as copilots, support efficiencies

Describe how prompts and responses can be fine-tuned

Describe how Microsoft’s responsible AI principles drive ethical AI advancements

This introductory-level microlearning course explains what responsible AI is, why it’s essential, and how Google implements responsible AI in its products.

This learning plan is designed to introduce generative AI to business and technical decision-makers. The digital training included in this learning plan will provide an overview of generative AI, and the approach to plan a generative AI project and to build a generative AI-ready organization.