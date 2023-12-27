5 free generative AI courses you can take right now
Generative AI (GenAI) is a form of artificial intelligence technology focused on generating new content. This can include text, images, audio, and other media types. It’s a rapidly evolving field with significant implications in various industries, technology, and beyond.
Foundations of prompt engineering
In this course, you will learn the principles, techniques, and best practices for designing effective prompts. This course introduces the basics of prompt engineering and progresses to advanced prompt techniques. You will also learn how to guard against prompt misuse and mitigate bias when interacting with FMs.
Introduction to Generative AI
This introductory-level microlearning course explains what Generative AI is, how it is used, and how it differs from traditional machine-learning methods. It also covers Google Tools to help you develop your own Gen AI apps.
Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals: Generative AI
Take this learning path to get started with generative AI. In it, you’ll:
- Understand how large language models form the foundation of generative AI
- Describe how Azure OpenAI Service provides access to the latest generative AI technology
- Understand how generative AI applications, such as copilots, support efficiencies
- Describe how prompts and responses can be fine-tuned
- Describe how Microsoft’s responsible AI principles drive ethical AI advancements
Introduction to Responsible AI
This introductory-level microlearning course explains what responsible AI is, why it’s essential, and how Google implements responsible AI in its products.
Generative AI Learning Plan for Decision Makers
This learning plan is designed to introduce generative AI to business and technical decision-makers. The digital training included in this learning plan will provide an overview of generative AI, and the approach to plan a generative AI project and to build a generative AI-ready organization.