SentinelOne acquires PingSafe to expand cloud security capabilities

SentinelOne has agreed to acquire PingSafe. The acquisition of PingSafe’s cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), when combined with SentinelOne’s cloud workload security and cloud data security capabilities, is expected to provide companies with a fully integrated platform that drives better coverage, hygiene and automation across their entire cloud footprint.

The planned integration of PingSafe’s CNAPP into SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform signifies a paradigm shift in cloud security. Rather than relying on point solutions or a standalone cloud security platform, companies can now access a unified, best-of-breed security platform complete with advanced, real-time, AI-powered security operations to protect the entire enterprise across endpoints, identities, and clouds.

“With the addition of PingSafe, we intend to redefine cloud security by fusing best-of-breed cloud workload protection, AI and analytics capabilities with a modern and comprehensive CNAPP,” said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne.

“This new approach to cloud security will eliminate the need for companies to navigate the complexity of multiple-point solutions, triage and investigate with incomplete context, or pipe data between disparate data silos. Instead, they can comprehensively manage their entire attack surface from a single platform that, unlike legacy CNAPP and standalone providers, delivers the full context, real-time interaction and analytics needed to correlate, detect and stop multi-stage attacks in a simple, automated way,” added Smith.

Transforming cybersecurity

SentinelOne has been steadily extending its cloud security capabilities beyond cloud workload security, and the acquisition of PingSafe will accelerate this strategy. The move also aligns with the Singularity Unity Release strategy SentinelOne announced in November to transform security operations centers.

“SentinelOne is a pioneer and leader in AI-powered security, and we share a common mission to secure the cloud and make the Internet a safer place,” said Anand Prakash, CEO of PingSafe and one of the world’s top five white hat hackers. “The combination of our cutting-edge CNAPP capabilities with SentinelOne’s market-leading AI security platform will supercharge cloud security by providing world-class protection for multi-cloud infrastructure, from development to deployment.”

Leading cloud security with enterprise-wide AI and analytics

PingSafe is a robust CNAPP solution that delivers dynamic, real-time monitoring of multi-cloud workloads, simple setup and configuration and low false positive rates. And customers view it as superior to alternative solutions in the market.

“With more than $100 billion in transactions flowing through our network, nothing is more important than ensuring the security of our environment,” said Ashwath Kumar, Principal Security Engineer at Razorpay, one of the largest payment processors in India. “With PingSafe, we can cut through the noise delivered by many CNAPP solutions to identify and prioritize the most critical threats and take an offensive approach to preventing them before they impact our business.”

“We operate in a regulated but growing industry. It is an industry where one needs to adapt to change at lightning speed, and ensuring compliance in doing so is a key requirement,” said Prajal Kulkarni, CISO Groww. “We must be able to quickly identify, prioritize and respond to cloud misconfiguration seamlessly and correlate issues across our large cloud environment, and PingSafe provides us with a centralized dashboard that makes this easy and cost-effective to do.”

With the acquisition of PingSafe, SentinelOne will offer differentiated capabilities such as advanced secrets scanning of runtime and build-time environments and an attack surface management rules engine that runs breach and attack simulation scenarios against Internet-exposed cloud assets to identify how an adversary could compromise those assets.

These capabilities will be in addition to core CNAPP capabilities like cloud security posture management, Kubernetes security posture management, agentless vulnerability scanning, and shift-left Infrastructure as code scanning.

“Combined with our Singularity Data Lake, Purple AI, endpoint security, and identity security capabilities, PingSafe will enable us to provide a compelling and cost-effective alternative to standalone CNAPP offerings unlike anything else in the market and a superior, more integrated user experience,” Smith said.

Terms and conditions

SentinelOne will acquire PingSafe for a combination of cash and stock. The acquisition is expected to close in SentinelOne’s first quarter of fiscal year 2025, subject to any applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.