Silex Technology AMC Protect improves cybersecurity for critical devices

Silex Technology announced their new protection service product offering called AMC Protect, a robust software management service designed to monitor and remedy vulnerabilities.

AMC Protect targets customers utilizing Silex’s embedded wireless LAN modules or purchasing Silex’s OEM products. “We have developed a cybersecurity-focused service product for customers leveraging custom firmware and software,” said Clay Fazio, VP of Product Management at Silex Technology. “While many industries are being plagued by vulnerabilities and cybersecurity attacks, the AMC Protect will provide the ability to monitor and support vulnerability patching to ensure reliable and cyber protected devices.”

AMC Protect primarily offers a service encompassing the provision of SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) and regular updates. It monitors and notifies vulnerabilities in targeted products while providing mitigation patches. Customers have the flexibility to select the level of vulnerability importance and choose from three service tiers.

Implementing AMC Protect facilitates ongoing cyber security readiness, reduces SBOM management costs, enhances responsiveness to vulnerabilities, and minimizes license risks associated with utilizing open-source software (OSS).

Addressing urgent software vulnerability measures: SBOM management

In industries such as industrial machinery and medical devices, the utilization of software enables diverse functionalities, creating added value. However, as software becomes more complex and the use of Open Source Software (OSS) expands, maintaining software security and ensuring continuous product security have become significant challenges.

Consequently, the importance of a “SBOM (Software Bill of Materials),” which lists components, dependencies, license types, and other elements within specific software, has escalated.

In Europe and the United States, there is already a movement toward mandatory SBOM adoption and standardization. Japanese companies are similarly pressed to address these requirements, acknowledging the necessity to comply with SBOM regulations.