Vercara UltraSecure offers protection from malicious attacks

Vercara is introducing UltraSecure bundles designed to meet the online security needs of mid-size companies. These flexible packages offer enterprise-grade, custom solutions that protect critical applications, secure online properties and increase web performance.

While mid-size companies and SMBs have the same security needs as larger enterprises, these organizations often have fewer resources to protect against threats. With UltraSecure, companies can augment their cybersecurity resources with purpose-built solutions bolstered by Vercara’s hands-on support and expertise.

“Mid-size companies are often challenged by budget and talent constraints when it comes to their cybersecurity defenses, but are facing increasing threats that stand to cripple their businesses entirely. The solutions to prevent these attacks are often cost-prohibitive,” said Gavin Mills, Global Sales Director at Safenames, a renowned global domain name registrar and Vercara partner.

“UltraSecure makes these powerful solutions more accessible and affordable. As a longtime partner to Vercara, we’re pleased to support an industry solution that provides a natural and necessary extension to the cybersecurity posture of these organizations,” added Mills.

UltraSecure unifies three Vercara cloud-based services to maintain and safeguard against threats and attacks:

UltraDNS: A secure cloud-based authoritative Domain Name System (DNS) service that provides accurate, safe, reliable connections

UltraDDoS Protect: A fully managed Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection service that defends websites, applications, and infrastructure, only allowing legitimate, clean traffic to flow through

UltraWAF: A web application firewall with integrated bot management that protects apps and digital assets against application layer threats

These services are delivered over a network engineered to provide the highest standards of availability, reliability, and security, overseen by a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) and DNS support experts.

“Vercara’s UltraSecure bundles build upon our more than 30 years of experience partnering with companies of all sizes – from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations – and we’re proud to offer flexible cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of our mid-size customers,” said Carlos Morales, SVP of Solutions at Vercara. “UltraSecure is fortified by Vercara’s dedication to white glove, real-person customer service and marked by a drive to provide purpose-built solutions to protect growing businesses.”

UltraSecure packages are customizable by need. Customers can layer on additional applications for protection, increase DNS queries, upgrade the bandwidth of the WAF/DDoS Protection, and layer in Protective DNS services to protect their internal user base from threats such as ransomware, malware, and data exfiltration.