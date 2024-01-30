Qualys expands partnership with Orange Cyberdefense to optimize vulnerability management activities

Qualys announced that it is expanding its partnership with Orange Cyberdefense. This expansion signifies that Qualys’ capabilities such as Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) will be included in Orange Cyberdefense’s managed Vulnerability Intelligence Service.

The expanded collaboration will give global businesses the ability to leverage Orange Cyberdefense’s managed service to optimize vulnerability management activities and reduce cyber risk thus enabling customers to focus on their core business.

“Expanding our partnership with Qualys felt natural,” said Jenny Antonsson, Head of Global Vulnerability Operations Center at Orange Cyberdefense. “It is more important than ever for global organizations to effectively prioritize efforts in their fight against threats, which are increasing in complexity & volumes. Partnering with Qualys coupled with our proprietary vulnerability intelligence and expertise enables Orange Cyberdefense to achieve just that for our customers.”

With the expanded partnership, Orange Cyberdefense will now integrate Qualys solutions, including VMDR, into its Managed Vulnerability Intelligence service. The expanded partnership will provide Orange Cyberdefense customers with improved asset discovery, detection, risk assessment, prioritization with TruRisk, and, more importantly, risk reduction to significantly accelerate their ability to respond to threats, effectively prevent breaches and prioritize vulnerabilities.

“It is always exciting to partner with one of the most respected names in cybersecurity and to help their clients measure, communicate and eliminate their cyber risk more effectively,” said Dino DiMarino, CRO, Qualys. “Orange Cyberdefense offers a comprehensive and effective full-service security offering, and we are happy to make their Managed Vulnerability Intelligence Service that much more accurate and scalable with the inclusion of our VMDR capabilities.”