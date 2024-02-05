Researchers discover exposed API secrets, impacting major tech tokens

Escape’s security research team scanned 189.5 million URLs and found more than 18,000 exposed API secrets. 41% of exposed secrets were highly critical, i.e. could lead to financial risks for the organizations.

Exposed API secrets

The exposed secrets include hundreds of Stripe, GitHub/GitLab tokens, RSA private keys, OpenAI keys, AWS tokens, Twitch secret keys, cryptocurrency exchange keys, X tokens, and Slack and Discord webhooks.

GitGuardian’s ‘The State of Secret Sprawl’ indicates a 67% increase in secret sprawl in 2023 alone, with 10 million new cases of secret exposure in GitHub. This issue extends beyond GitHub, affecting all software development and operation aspects.

“Our research addresses the escalating challenge of API secret sprawl. Beyond public code, our focus extends to real-world applications, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of API vulnerabilities. The diversity of exposed secrets, from AI service keys to financial access and communication tools, emphasizes the widespread challenge of securing sensitive information,” said Tristan Kalos, CEO at Escape.

Escape’s web crawler analyzed applications in their actual usage scenarios, examining everything from APIs to frontends, including elements that run in the background like JavaScript. This approach shows how and where API secret keys and tokens are exposed in real-world settings, not only in code repositories.

How to mitigate risks

Escape researchers outlined these essential steps to mitigate risks: