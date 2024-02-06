Adaptiva launches risk-based prioritization capability for OneSite Patch

Adaptiva announced the deployment of its new risk-based prioritization capability for OneSite Patch.

The automated risk-based prioritization feature enables IT professionals to prioritize and patch vulnerabilities based on criticality and risk severity — and can do so with unmatched speed, precision, and control at scale. This allows IT and security operations teams to use automation to rapidly patch their most urgent threats while deferring lower-risk vulnerabilities for further evaluation.

Risk-based prioritization debuts as the volume and associated costs of exploited vulnerabilities dramatically escalate. Malicious actors are getting faster and more sophisticated with their attacks by leveraging generative AI. IT teams must equally match their pace with vulnerability management, however, manual patching processes slow down the velocity of remediation, thereby leaving organizations open to threats.

“To keep their environments safe, organizations need the ability to quickly patch urgent threats, while thoughtfully evaluating the rest for accelerated remediation. Unfortunately, this calibrated response to vulnerabilities is well beyond human capabilities,” said Adaptiva CEO Dr. Deepak Kumar. “We designed OneSite Patch with completely automated risk-based prioritization. Using automation powered by threat intelligence, IT teams can deliver precise and nuanced responses to vulnerabilities, resulting in elimination of their most exploitable attack surfaces with minimum delay and without business disruption.”

According to recent research, the global average cost of a data breach rose to a record high of $4.45 million last year — an alarming 15% increase over the previous three years. For the many companies unable to patch and address vulnerabilities when they are identified, there are serious financial consequences — often in the hundreds of millions of dollars for large breaches such as those occurring at MGM and Clorox last year.

Unlike other vendors in the space that require administrators to manually enable deployments based on patch availability, Adaptiva focuses on criticality to ensure that the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited are fixed according to the risk priorities and business rules of the organization. Precision patching shores up systems with the speed today’s security environment demands.

Precision patching with controlled speed

OneSite Patch with risk-based prioritization is the only solution that allows administrators to patch at different speeds, determined by the actual risk and exposure associated with each vulnerability. Risk-based prioritization ensures that if a vulnerability has already been exploited, or carries the highest risk of future exploitation, the patch can be deployed immediately, whereas less risky vulnerabilities can be delayed for evaluation and their remediation scheduled for an appropriate time.

Unlike other patch solutions which don’t allow granular levels of patching controls, OneSite Patch with risk-based prioritization aligns with the organization’s unique business rules, giving administrators control over patch deployment speed with the ability to pause, restart, and cancel as needed. OneSite’s patching strategies allow organizations to define their patch deployment based on a variety of different factors, including not only criticality rating but also factors like business sectors, location, device type, and more.

“Adaptiva was built on the idea that humans should have the power to set up the strategies, rules, and processes that are important for their business, and software should do the rest,” added Kumar. “The same holds true for OneSite Patch with risk-based prioritization. Administrators remain in control while the software performs precision patching with impeccable speed to deliver an entirely new level of protection against data breaches.”