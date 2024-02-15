CPS Insights helps organizations analyze and visualize their healthcare privacy data

CompliancePro Solutions launched their new analytics product, CPS Insights.

As a new add-on module to the CompliancePro Privacy Program Management platform, CPS Insights is a vital analytics and visualization tool for operational reporting needs. CPS Insights helps organizations efficiently analyze data and identify trends for privacy program management, providing clear visualization on a wide variety of metrics and data elements.

“Our goal with CPS Insights was to create an easy-to-use, flexible analytics platform to support data-driven decision making,” said Derek Walker, VP of Product at CompliancePro Solutions. “CPS Insights represents a significant leap forward in analytics technology for our privacy and security customers, and we believe it will become an indispensable resource for privacy and security compliance teams.”

Key features of CPS Insights include:

Comprehensive dashboards

Dynamic reporting

Expanded metrics

Drill-through capabilities

Unified action items

Dashboard ad-hoc data exploration

Natural language and AI-driven Q&A

“At CompliancePro Solutions, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation,” stated Mike Pietig, GM, CompliancePro Solutions. “CPS Insights fulfills our promise to deliver high-quality solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers and their data.”

In Q4 of 2023, CompliancePro Solutions recruited existing customers to participate in beta testing of the new analytics features and functionality. Initial feedback from early adopters indicated that CPS Insights significantly reduces time spent manually creating reports and graphs. Those adopters also mentioned that the product is intuitive and easy to use.

CPS Insights is available starting February 14, but requires an existing license with the CompliancePro Solutions platform.