Check Point launches Quantum Force, series of AI-powered firewalls

Check Point introduces Check Point Quantum Force series: a lineup of ten firewalls designed to meet and exceed the stringent security demands of enterprise data centers, network perimeters, campuses, and businesses of all dimensions.

Powered by the advanced Check Point Infinity Platform, which integrates cloud-based security intelligence, a sophisticated automated threat response system, and over 50 AI engines, Quantum Force Security Gateways boast the capability to deliver up to 1 Tbps of AI-fueled threat prevention, achieving an unparalleled malware block rate of 99.8%.

The Quantum Force series redefines the benchmarks for firewall performance, offering double the threat prevention efficacy, double the power efficiency, and compact 1RU/2RU form factors for space optimization, alongside unified management to cater to the most rigorous security scenarios.

“Thirty years ago, Check Point created the firewall. Today, we revolutionize it with Quantum Force. Built upon our legacy of innovation, this next-generation solution delivers robust protection powered by collaborative AI-driven threat prevention, seamlessly integrating unified security and policy management whether in the cloud or on-premises,” said Nataly Kremer, CPO at Check Point Software Technologies. “With Quantum Force, users can confidently navigate the digital terrain, protected against the most sophisticated malware and supply chain threats, while benefiting from enhanced network performance, streamlined operations, and automated threat response and remediation.”

Digital and cloud transformation is happening at an unprecedented rate. With the hybrid workforce now a permanent fixture in most companies, there is a growing need for secure and fast networks to seamlessly enable remote work. At the same time, organizations face a multitude of cyber security challenges that can hinder their ability to effectively protect their assets and maintain operational efficiency.

From navigating the complexities of technology and managing numerous vendors to ensuring the security of increasingly encrypted traffic, businesses are under constant pressure to enhance their security posture while optimizing resources.

“Hybrid work and multi-cloud adoption have expanded the attack surface and made enterprise security more complex. Given the shortage of IT security talent, enterprises should consider AI enhanced solutions to empower analytics and automation and protect against the growing threat landscape,” said Pete Finalle, Security Research manager at IDC.

“Check Point’s new Quantum Force series of ten AI-powered and cloud delivered security gateways provide up to 1 Tbps of threat prevention performance, automated blocking of sophisticated threats, while unifying management, simplifying operations, reducing time to response and improving security efficacy,” Finalle continued.

Check Point Quantum Force Firewalls offer a cost-effective solution, enhancing network performance while simplifying technology infrastructure and reducing power, infrastructure, and operational expenses.

Check Point Quantum Force’s capabilities include: