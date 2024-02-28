ManageEngine partners with Check Point to help organizations tackle mobile threats

ManageEngine announced the integration between Endpoint Central, its flagship unified endpoint management solution, and Check Point‘s Harmony Mobile, a mobile threat defense solution, to help IT security teams automate the remediation of mobile threats.

The expanding mobile workforce has presented cybercriminals with more opportunities to leverage mobile devices for the exploitation of organizational networks through malicious activities. According to Check Point’s 2023 Cyber Security Report, one in 10 organizations were hit by mobile malware in 2022. These threats are likely to increase in the coming years, requiring security teams to put a robust response mechanism in place.

The integration between the solutions addresses the increasing number of mobile threats that continue to circumvent OS-native security measures. These threats range from traditional malware to more sophisticated phishing attacks and spyware.

The integration also fosters synergy between the solutions offered by both vendors, empowering joint customers to streamline processes for mobile threat detection, prioritization and remediation. This collaborative approach enhances operational efficiency, offering a more effective and seamless experience for organizations tackling mobile security challenges.

“In our journey to equip IT security teams to fight against the evolving threat landscape, we offer a wide range of security solutions from a unified platform,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, VP of ManageEngine. “We are excited to partner with Check Point to enhance our mobile security capabilities, empowering customers with advanced and comprehensive endpoint security.”

“By integrating Check Point’s Harmony Mobile with ManageEngine’s Endpoint Central, organizations can achieve holistic endpoint management and security, seamlessly addressing the challenges posed by the rapid proliferation of mobile devices in the workplace,” said Jason Min, Head of Business Development at Check Point. “This integration empowers organizations to identify and remediate device, network, and app-based threats across all enterprise endpoints while maintaining operational efficiency.”