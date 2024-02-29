The CISO’s guide to reducing the SaaS attack surface
SaaS sprawl introduces security risks, operational headaches, and eye-popping subscription costs. Download this guide to learn how to implement a strategic approach to reducing your SaaS attack surface without slowing down the business.
Inside the guide, you’ll find:
- Tools and templates to help prioritize efforts to curb SaaS sprawl
- Practical steps to achieve risk management and cost reduction
- A roadmap for transforming ad hoc SaaS governance efforts into programmatic success