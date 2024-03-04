Photos: BSidesZagreb 2024

BSidesZagreb is a complimentary, non-profit conference driven by community participation, designed for information security professionals and enthusiasts to gather, exchange ideas, and collaborate. Help Net Security sponsored the 2024 edition that took place on March 1, and here are photos from the event.

Bojan Ždrnja, CTO of Infigo and a Certified SANS Instructor, discussed the QUIC protocol.

Mackenzie Jackson, a developer and security advocate with GitGuardian, presented an AI survival guide packed with examples.

Alexander Peslyak, known as Solar Designer, founded Openwall. His talk was based on research conducted for the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard project.

Vlatko Košturjak, CTO at Diverto, discussed Linux improvements in memory corruption-based protections.

Daniel Kapellmann Zafra, Technical Analysis Manager for Google Mandiant, talked about how Sandworm disrupted power in Ukraine.

Security Engineer Davor Frkat talked about automotive security challenges.

Michel de Crevoisier, a Senior Security Analyst and Detection lead in the Cyber Defense Center of K-BusinessCom, discussed SIEM vs EDR.

Cybersecurity enthusiast Zhassulan Zhussupov talked about research in bypassing AV solutions and the role of cryptography in malware development.