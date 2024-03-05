Bitdefender releases GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions

Bitdefender launched GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions, a new offering designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs) and their business customers that delivers endpoint protection and managed detection and response (MDR) services to detect and eradicate cyberthreats as they occur across any environment and strengthen overall resiliency against cyberattacks.

“MSPs are struggling to provide business customers with effective cybersecurity solutions and expertise needed to keep pace with an evolving threat landscape, continued shift to cloud and hybrid environments, and rapidly expanding attack surface,” said Andrei Florescu, president and GM at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group.

“GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions addresses these challenges head-on by delivering best-in-class threat monitoring, attack visibility, and response capabilities in a single platform that is both highly flexible and cost efficient,” added Florescu.

In a recent report by analyst firm Gartner, it stated that “by 2025, 60% of organizations will be actively using remote threat disruption and containment capabilities delivered directly by MDR providers, up from 30% in 2023.”

Based on the projected growth and adoption of MDR, we believe it is imperative for MSPs to have the ability to incorporate security services into their endpoint protection and other cybersecurity offerings to remain competitive, serve global markets, and continue to grow.

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions is powered by the GravityZone Platform, a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments.

The platform delivers deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to Bitdefender MDR services for 24×7 threat monitoring, detection and response, and proactive human-led threat hunting.

GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions is offered in multiple tiers including Secure, Secure Plus, and Secure Extra – each providing security protection yet tailored to fit an MSP customers’ specific needs, requirements (including compliance) and budgets.

GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions benefits:

Secure – Delivers threat prevention (including system hardening), Advanced Threat Security (ATS) using tunable machine learning and a sandbox analyzer giving deep visibility to protect against targeted, fileless malware and ransomware, and EDR for real-time threat protection, detection, and incident response helping ensure cyberthreats are identified and remediated quickly. Bitdefender is renowned for its excellence in threat protection consistently ranking number one in independent third-party tests including AV-Comparatives and MITRE ATT&CK.

Secure plus – Provides all features of Secure and adds an additional layer of protection through MDR services. MSP customers gain preemptive protection and a dedicated team of elite cybersecurity experts monitoring for threats 24×7 and delivering context-based mitigation to stop attacks as they occur. Businesses benefit from Bitdefender’s security operation center (SOC) global ecosystem – ensuring continuous eyes-on-glass security across all time zones.

Secure extra – Provides all features of Secure and Secure Plus (including MDR services) and adds XDR for businesses who require extended threat visibility and detection and response capabilities via identity and productivity applications sensors, on premises or in the cloud. Bitdefender XDR is a native solution designed to provide rich security context, correlation of disparate alerts, out-of-the-box analytics, rapid triage of incidents and attack containment through automated and guided response actions across a business’s entire environment.

MSP partner Blaze Networks touts Bitdefender endpoint protection and MDR capabilities stating, “Bitdefender’s MDR offering gives me peace of mind. It’s been phenomenal how we no longer get bogged down with security investigations. The time our Level 3 engineers spend on security investigations had decreased from 20-30% to less than 10% of their time. This allows us to reallocate more resources to top-level technical support—one of our core functions. It’s rare for our customers to have a security team that can monitor and react to EDR events, let alone on a 24×7 basis.”