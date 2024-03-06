IONIX Exposure Validation identifies and prioritizes exploitable vulnerabilities

IONIX announced a significant extension to its Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform, Automated Exposure Validation.

Customers of IONIX can now benefit from Exposure Validation capabilities for continuous exploitability testing on production environments without risk of disruption. IONIX leverages a toolbox of attack simulation techniques to conduct non-intrusive testing of customer systems.

This new approach identifies critical exposures, ensuring that resource-strapped security teams can focus on the most significant risks to their business and get buy-in from IT stakeholders to accelerate remediation.

Traditional security validation methods are manual – which means they are done infrequently, and they are labor intensive – creating security gaps in terms of coverage and time between testing cycles. In addition, most pen testing and attack simulation tools cannot continuously run on production systems as that would be disruptive to the target testing environment.

In contrast, IONIX Exposure Validation employs non-intrusive attack simulations, ensuring continuous validation of the entire attack surface without risk of disruption to production systems.

“Companies we talk to are frustrated with the level of noise they get from security tools – they want to help Security Operations and IT teams identify and fix exploitable risks faster,” said Marc Gaffan, CEO at IONIX. “With Automated Exposure Validation and the IONIX ASM platform, enterprises move from drowning in numerous theoretical risks to fixing actual validated exposures. IONIX scans the entire attack surface and identifies exploitable exposures to prioritize risks effectively and remediate quickly.”

Automated Exposure Validation

IONIX’s innovative approach validates real-world exploitability, ensuring that security teams can focus on the most significant threats. Key features of IONIX Exposure Validation include: