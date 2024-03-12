Aviatrix releases Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes

Aviatrix introduced Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes, a distributed cloud networking and network security solution for containerized enterprise applications and workloads.

With this solution, Aviatrix bridges the gap between virtual machines (VMs) and Kubernetes (K8s), providing a network security solution that can address both types of workload without the need to manually update every time an application scales up or down.

“While Kubernetes provides a robust platform for managing containerized applications at scale and container-to-container east-west communication, many enterprises run into control and operational challenges when also working with existing applications that don’t run on Kubernetes,” said Rob Strechay, Managing Director and Principal Analyst at theCUBE Research.

“Unlike other Kubernetes-specific network tooling solutions, Aviatrix enables operational efficiencies and simplifies security for both virtual machine or container-based applications that are currently deployed multicloud,” added Strechay.

Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes simplifies cloud networking and network security for connectivity between K8s clusters and between clusters and workloads, services, or data outside of clusters. It integrates seamlessly with Aviatrix’s advanced cloud networking features including an elegant, mapped NAT capability that solves common overlapping IP challenges.

The solution leverages the full capabilities of the Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall, adding intent-based policy creation for K8s developers to define security policies using native container workload identities.

With Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for Kubernetes, enterprise cloud network and security teams can accelerate their support of K8s-based application development teams, without either team being forced to alter their skillsets.

Leveraging the solution, enterprises can also take full advantage of the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform, extending its advanced multicloud networking, security, and visibility solution to K8s environments in order to simplify cloud network operations, improve security, and reduce costs.