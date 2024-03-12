ZeroFox launches EASM to provide visibility and control over external assets

ZeroFox has unveiled a new External Attack Surface Management (EASM) module on the ZeroFox platform to see and secure external assets. The new capability builds upon ZeroFox’s existing solutions in Digital Risk Protection and Threat Intelligence, offering a single vendor to discover and protect assets outside the perimeter.

Digital transformation, hybrid work, and complex software supply chains have all led to an unprecedented expansion of unknown and unmanaged assets, systems, and exposures across the external attack surface. According to ESG, nearly 70% of organizations have experienced a cyberattack due to the exploitation of an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed internet-facing external asset.

ZeroFox EASM offers automated discovery and enumeration of these commonly exploited assets, including subdomains, IP addresses, software, and security certificates. Organizations can now prioritize and address potential exposures to reduce risk and erode the attacker’s advantage.

Unlike standalone EASM providers, ZeroFox differentiates by providing a single platform for EASM, Digital Risk Protection, and Threat Intelligence. This complementary approach reduces manual burdens with automated processes and technology, giving security teams comprehensive visibility and control over their external attack surface.

With Gartner predicting that by 2025, 60% of organizations will use a converged EASM and DRP solution from a single vendor, the combination of these capabilities is attractive for security teams looking to get the jump on streamlining their technology stack.

“Today’s announcement reinforces ZeroFox’s steadfast commitment to proactively protecting our customers against external cyber threats in a single, unified platform,” said ZeroFox’s CEO, James C. Foster, “With ZeroFox EASM, security teams gain greater control over their digital footprint with an automated way to discover, monitor, protect and improve resilience across the enterprise external attack surface.”

ZeroFox EASM allows security teams to: