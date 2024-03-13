Mirantis enhances Lens Desktop to improve Kubernetes operations

Mirantis announced significant updates to Lens Desktop that makes working with Kubernetes easier by simplifying operations, improving efficiency, and increasing productivity. Lens 2024 Early Access is now available to Lens users.

Also, Lens adds a new Enterprise subscription tier, providing additional security and management features for large-scale users. The new Lens Enterprise tier offers advanced features such as Single Sign-On (SSO), SCIM for identity management, air-gapped mode, priority support, and invoice purchasing, catering to the needs of large enterprises and including full support.

Lens Enterprise subscriptions are priced at $999 per user per year and are available now online through the Lens Store, or through Mirantis enterprise sales agreements for purchases of 50 user subscriptions or more.

“This major release reflects our commitment to simplifying Kubernetes, empowering teams to allocate their time towards innovation, maintaining competitive advantage, and driving forward without being held back by Kubernetes complexities,” said Miska Kaipiainen, VP of product engineering, Mirantis.

“Lens enhances efficiency, ensures security, and improves teamwork, making sure Kubernetes is a powerful asset for all users. We’re committed to leading the evolution of Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies, shaping a future where complexity is no longer a barrier to innovation,” added Kaipiainen.

The Lens Desktop IDE helps users manage, monitor, and troubleshoot Kubernetes and applications in real-time across one or a fleet of clusters. The Lens 2024 release introduces groundbreaking features along with a completely redesigned user interface to elevate the Kubernetes experience:

New UI/UX everywhere : A more streamlined user interface improves productivity and clarity across Lens.

: A more streamlined user interface improves productivity and clarity across Lens. The new navigator : A unified navigator for all clusters and resources streamlines operations, simplifies context switching, and significantly saves time.

: A unified navigator for all clusters and resources streamlines operations, simplifies context switching, and significantly saves time. Tabbed navigation : Enhances user efficiency by allowing multiple tabbed views, making it easier to switch between tasks quickly.

: Enhances user efficiency by allowing multiple tabbed views, making it easier to switch between tasks quickly. Improved details panel : Reorganization and presentation of information to make important details more visible.

: Reorganization and presentation of information to make important details more visible. Improved metrics view : Offers added flexibility in viewing real-time and historical metrics with detailed time-series data. The new event overlay feature allows for simultaneous viewing of cluster events with time-series data and other metrics, providing crucial insights for troubleshooting and performance optimization.

: Offers added flexibility in viewing real-time and historical metrics with detailed time-series data. The new event overlay feature allows for simultaneous viewing of cluster events with time-series data and other metrics, providing crucial insights for troubleshooting and performance optimization. More capable hotbar : Now, everything can be added from the navigator into the hotbar for quicker access.

: Now, everything can be added from the navigator into the hotbar for quicker access. Built-in Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) integration : Users can easily discover and access all EKS clusters. Lens now directly discovers all EKS clusters, making connections effortless while fully respecting existing security and IAM rules.

: Users can easily discover and access all EKS clusters. Lens now directly discovers all EKS clusters, making connections effortless while fully respecting existing security and IAM rules. All-new Lens extension API: A more developer-friendly extension API, simplifying the process for anyone looking to extend Lens capabilities. This enhancement opens up new possibilities for customization and integration, catering to the diverse needs of Lens users.

More than 1 million Kubernetes users depend on Lens to make them more productive. Lens is a desktop application that lowers the barrier of entry for those just getting started with Kubernetes and radically improves productivity for people with more experience.