New infosec products of the week: March 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AuditBoard, Cynerio, DataDome, Regula, and Tenable.

AuditBoard unveils AI, analytics, and annotation capabilities to deliver more timely insights

AuditBoard revealed new AI, analytics, and annotation capabilities to help corporate risk, compliance, and assurance teams, including internal audit and SOX functions, improve collaboration with stakeholders, do more with less, and deliver more timely insights.

Cynerio extends Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform to improve patient data protections

With a focus on addressing critical cybersecurity challenges, Cynerio epands its Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform to safeguard patient data and combat escalating cyber threats.

DataDome Ad Protect detects fraudulent ad traffic

DataDome Ad Protect empowers marketers to allocate their campaign funds more effectively, focusing on genuine user engagement and reducing fraudulent clicks. This not only optimizes marketing budgets but also enhances the overall effectiveness of digital advertising campaigns.

Tenable enhances ExposureAI capabilities to directly query AI engine and reduce risk

Tenable has unveiled enhancements to ExposureAI, the generative AI capabilities and services within its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. The new features enable customers to quickly summarize relevant attack paths, ask questions of an AI assistant and receive specific mitigation guidance to act on intelligence and reduce risk.

MobSF: Open-source security research platform for mobile apps

The Mobile Security Framework (MobSF) is an open-source research platform for mobile application security, encompassing Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile. MobSF can be used for mobile app security assessment, penetration testing, malware analysis, and privacy evaluation.

CloudGrappler: Open-source tool detects activity in cloud environments

CloudGrappler is an open-source tool designed to assist security teams in identifying threat actors within their AWS and Azure environments. The tool, built on the foundation of Cado Security’s cloudgrep project, offers enhanced detection capabilities based on the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of modern cloud threat actors like LUCR-3 (Scattered Spider).

Regula 4205D updates help border control authorities fight identity document fraud

Regula upgrades its Regula 4205D, a device designed to significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of document verification processes. Equipped with 13 light sources and capable of 30x magnification, Regula 4205D streamlines the workflow of border officers, helping them make well-informed decisions.