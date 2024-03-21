Apricorn releases 24TB hardware encrypted USB drive

Apricorn released a 24TB version of its Aegis Padlock DT and Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives.

Apricorn brings a 24TB encrypted drive to market, delivering high performance and mass capacity to industries such as healthcare, financial services, education, and government, while ensuring the security of users’ data.

This is the third time Apricorn has brought to market the industry’s largest capacity hardware encrypted USB drive, having previously done so in 20TB and 22TB sizes.

“Microsoft this month disclosed that the nation state attack it identified in January was still not fully contained. Since Microsoft is so deeply entrenched in just about every facet of our workflow, encrypting and storing data offline adds a layer of protection and resilience in the face of potential future attacks that could stem from breaches of this nature,” said Kurt Markley, U.S. Managing Director at Apricorn. “The Aegis Padlock DT line is an ideal way for large organizations to protect vast amounts of data at rest in a highly secure and economic way.”

Both the Padlock DT and Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives come with AegisWare – the proprietary firmware and feature set unique to Apricorn’s Aegis Secure Drives and Secure Keys. Consistent with the Apricorn line of secure drives, passwords and commands are entered by way of the device’s on-board keypad.

All authentication and encryption processes take place within the device itself and never involve software or share critical security parameters (such as passwords) with the host computer. Additionally, all have military grade 256-bit AES XTS encryption so firmware is locked down and can’t be updated or modified, defending against malware and ensuring data remains secure and accessible only by the user.

“Across both the public and private-sectors, organizations are creating more data year-over-year, while also dealing with increased rates of breach brought on by ransomware and other cyber threats. It is more critical than ever to create a secure backup and resiliency program that includes encrypting data offline,” continued Markley. “The Aegis Padlock DT has proven to be an ideal option for organizations that need to ensure their sensitive data stays secure. Apricorn is the only vendor to offer a hardware encrypted 24TB option, making it easier than ever for our customers to store staggering amounts of data securely.”

Featuring the largest encrypted external USB storage capacity in its class, the Aegis Padlock DT and Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives offer 11 capacities ranging from 2TB, up to the new 24TB of secure storage.

Fully hardware-based and 256-bit AES XTS encrypted, the Padlock DT series bolsters on-board keypad PIN authentication and ultra-fast USB 3.2 (3.0) data transfer speeds. All data is encrypted on the fly as it’s being written to the drive, and the devices’ PINs and data remain encrypted when the drives are at rest.

Apricorn devices provide a simple and secure method for transporting sensitive data outside the firewall or storing offline, and help companies in regulated industries adhere to compliance regulations including finance, government, power & energy, legal and healthcare.