AttackIQ Ready! 2.0 enables organizations to validate their cyber defense

AttackIQ announced AttackIQ Ready! 2.0, a managed breach and attack simulation-as-a-service that combines fully automated and on-demand adversary emulation testing that enables organizations to validate their cyber defense.

While continuous security control validation is essential for maintaining an adaptive defense posture, many organizations struggle with consistent testing due to budget or staffing constraints. Because most traditional testing methodologies can be too resource-intensive, organizations are often left blind to security gaps and thus potentially susceptible to cyber threats despite making many enterprise-grade security investments.

“At AttackIQ, we reject the idea that proactive continuous security validation of an organization’s cyber defenses is too expensive,” said Carl Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at AttackIQ. “We believe every organization, regardless of size or expertise, can achieve a robust, threat informed defense. That’s why we offer an easy-to-use platform for organizations of any size to proactively identify gaps in their cyber defenses.”

The AttackIQ commitment to helping organizations goes even further with AttackIQ Ready! 2.0. These updates introduce added customization and seamless integration with Flex to extend testing anywhere through a sleek, simplified user experience. This empowers security teams to easily expand insights into their security posture and controls effectiveness.

AttackIQ launched BAS as-a-service in March 2023 to simplify the execution of a continuous security validation program, providing actionable results much faster, through a single, automated platform. Ready! 2.0 builds off this momentum with new features to extend visibility and save time and resources.

Key features of AttackIQ Ready! 2.0 include:

Seamless integration with Flex : Extend your visibility with agentless test packages that you can run from a single testing interface.

: Extend your visibility with agentless test packages that you can run from a single testing interface. Testing on-demand : Supplement your fully managed, scheduled testing with on-demand adversary and security control tests that can be run at any time.

: Supplement your fully managed, scheduled testing with on-demand adversary and security control tests that can be run at any time. Added customization : Pick and choose content in scheduled testing that AttackIQ runs for you.

: Pick and choose content in scheduled testing that AttackIQ runs for you. Detection validation : Expanded security control integrations to test, tune, and improve detection and response in real-time.

: Expanded security control integrations to test, tune, and improve detection and response in real-time. Comprehensive reporting : Enhanced reporting with even more powerful mitigations and recommendations.

: Enhanced reporting with even more powerful mitigations and recommendations. Expanded test library : Proactively test your defenses against the latest threats with an expanded library of security control and adversary emulations, including CISA alerts.

: Proactively test your defenses against the latest threats with an expanded library of security control and adversary emulations, including CISA alerts. Benchmarking: Enables organizations to compare their score to others that have run the same security validation tests.

“Thriving in today’s uncertain world hinges on an organization’s ability to manage risk,” said Lewis Honour, Director of Offensive Cyber Security at WTW. “Data-driven decisions are fundamental to crafting a robust cybersecurity strategy. AttackIQ empowers organizations with the critical intelligence needed to anticipate and prepare for real-world cyberattacks.”