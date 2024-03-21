Vishal Rao joins Skyhigh Security as CEO

Skyhigh Security announced that it has appointed Vishal Rao as the organization’s next CEO. Rao will succeed former Skyhigh Security CEO Gee Rittenhouse, effective immediately.

Rao brings an extensive background in the enterprise software industry, with approximately 25 years of experience in cloud and software-as-a-service companies. Most recently, he was President and CEO of Snow Software, where under his guidance, the company experienced significant growth.

Prior to Snow Software, he was the Senior Vice President of Field Operations at Cloudera and Vice President of Worldwide Field Sales at Splunk, both of which realized material revenue milestones and successful IPOs during his tenure. Rao has also held senior sales and leadership positions at BMC and IBM.

“We are thrilled to introduce Vishal as the new CEO of Skyhigh Security,” said Marc Bala, Managing Director, STG. “Vishal has an outstanding track record of strong leadership. His entrepreneurial style, strong client focus, global experience, and proven track record of driving innovation and growth uniquely qualify him to successfully lead Skyhigh Security into the future. In addition, I want to express our sincere gratitude to Gee for his outstanding leadership and invaluable contributions to the company during his tenure as CEO.”

“I’m honored to join such a dynamic team at a critical juncture of its growth stage,” said Vishal Rao. “With the Security Service Edge (SSE) market predicted to be worth around $9 billion by 2028, we have an exciting opportunity ahead. The company’s proven SSE portfolio and global and diverse customer base make them a true contender in the market.”

Rao also serves on the board of directors at WorkFusion and Anodot. He holds a B.B.A. in International Business and Marketing from Richmond, the American International University in London.