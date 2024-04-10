Malwarebytes Digital Footprint Portal offers insights into exposed passwords and personal data

Malwarebytes has launched Malwarebytes Digital Footprint Portal, a web portal that gives individuals deep visibility into their exposed personal information, including clear text passwords. Now, anyone can easily see where and when a breach compromised their data, types of data exposed, and specific personal data for sale on the dark web. The web portal also includes clear, actionable recommendations to reduce the resulting risks of identity theft, financial harm or reputation damage.

“At Malwarebytes, we believe everyone has the right to a secure digital life, no matter their budget, which is why our malware removal tool was free when it launched and remains free today. Our free ad blocker, Browser Guard, is also used by more than 13 million people to block scams and malware and protect their privacy,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes.

“Today, I am proud to add to our legacy of empowering individuals regardless of their wallet by releasing a new, free product that educates and prepares people from the risk of compromised personal data leading to identity and financial theft,” Kleczynski added.

Malwarebytes Digital Footprint Portal scans a wide range of sources — including the dark web, chat rooms, social media, underground forums, databases, and more — to identify any exposed data related to an individual’s email address or associated accounts. After the scan is complete, users receive a personalized report summarizing their exposed information and providing recommendations for protection.

“Despite an increasingly dangerous digital landscape, a secure digital life should be attainable for all. Our mission is to ensure an individual’s private details remain private and their identity their own,” said Oren Arar, VP, Consumer Privacy at Malwarebytes.

“We’ve already seen great traction in our preview trials of the Digital Footprint Portal, with more than a million individuals uncovering their exposed personal information and taking actions to future-proof their digital lives,” Arar continued.

During preview trials of Digital Footprint Portal earlier this year, Malwarebytes found that:

60% of those who conducted a scan discovered plain-text passwords previously exposed.

Half of users found their full name exposed (as associated with their email address).

41% found their date of birth exposed, while 26% had a phone number exposed.

9% of users found their email address associated with a botnet.

Following the AT&T data breach of 73 million personal records, the percentage of users with social security numbers exposed increased to almost 15% — up from less than 1%.

The Malwarebytes Digital Footprint Portal shows users the exact passwords and personal information previously exposed. The scan can include an individual’s general information (date of birth, address, phone number), sensitive personal information (social security number, driver’s license number), online digital identifiers (usernames, passwords, devices, networks), financial information (credit card details, bank account information, credit score, salary, estimated net worth, crypto wallet addresses), and more.

Malwarebytes also allows users to check if botnets infected their computers by scanning their email and associated accounts.