Ivanti empowers IT and security teams with new solutions and enhancements

Ivanti released Ivanti Neurons for External Attack Surface management (EASM), which helps combat attack surface expansion with full visibility of external-facing assets and actionable intelligence on exposures.

With the evolution of Everywhere Work comes an increasingly complex threat landscape and the progression of threat-actor tactics. Security teams are struggling to attain visibility of external-facing assets and exposures across their attack surface. Ivanti Neurons for EASM provides a comprehensive, continuous view of internet-facing assets and exposures. Armed with this intelligence, customers can minimize high-risk exposures to proactively protect against cyberattacks.

“EASM is a critical component to a full-spectrum cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) solution. It drives cyber resilience by discovering all digital assets and prioritizing associated exposures for remediation,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, CPO, Ivanti. “We are dedicated to providing our customers with technologies that enable a seamless, secure workplace which is why we offer comprehensive solutions within a singular portfolio.”

In addition to EASM, new capabilities for Ivanti Neurons solutions include the following:

Introducing Ivanti Neurons iPaaS

Using a low-code/no-code platform, Ivanti Neurons iPaaS, in OEM partnership with Workato, extends the capabilities Ivanti Neurons by seamlessly integrating an enterprise-grade iPaaS platform for use across IT, Enterprise and Security.

With a range of pre-designed connectors and integration templates for various application scenarios, users can quickly integrate external applications across Ivanti’s Service and Asset management solutions, and provide IT teams the ability to expand the scope of automation without help from developers. Using a user-friendly drag-and-drop graphical editor, customers can automate functions, minimize administrative effort and maximize productivity.

As a result, the solution helps reduce the total cost of ownership by reducing manual labor, decreasing administrative overhead and providing more accurate data. This gives customers the ability to configure application integration based on preferences.

Integration of AI capabilities into Ivanti Neurons for ITSM

To enhance the user experience and improve the productivity of ITSM analysts and administrators, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM will now offer the following Generative AI features:

Ticket summarization : Service Desk analysts can now view a description of the employee interaction in the Self-Service UI before submitting an incident. By knowing which resources the employee has already reviewed, this allows them to provide tailored support.

: Service Desk analysts can now view a description of the employee interaction in the Self-Service UI before submitting an incident. By knowing which resources the employee has already reviewed, this allows them to provide tailored support. Incident summarization : ITSM analysts are now able to see an easy-to-understand summary of an incident (including journal data) to get a faster understanding of the incident during handoff.

: ITSM analysts are now able to see an easy-to-understand summary of an incident (including journal data) to get a faster understanding of the incident during handoff. Knowledge article creation : Using GenAI and incident data, ITSM analysts can now quickly create a knowledge article. This helps create a more accurate and up-to-date knowledge base.

: Using GenAI and incident data, ITSM analysts can now quickly create a knowledge article. This helps create a more accurate and up-to-date knowledge base. AI configuration Hub: Provides a one-stop-shop to activate and configure

AI capabilities in Ivanti Neurons for ITSM

Improved dashboards and reporting

Dashboard Designer for easy creation of KPI-relevant dashboards.



GenAI-powered survey summarization for improved analysis.

With this release, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission to empower IT and Security teams with a 360-degree view of their entire IT estate – providing visibility, actionable insights and security.