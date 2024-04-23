Entrust protects users against fraud, phishing and other account takeover attacks

Entrust announced a single-vendor enhanced authentication solution that integrates identity verification (IDV) and identity and access management (IAM) to fight deepfakes, phishing, account takeover (ATO) attacks and other threats.

By enhancing Entrust Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform with Onfido’s AI-powered document and biometric verification, customers will be able to deploy next-level identity authentication before allowing a privileged action or making a high-value transaction. This equips the IDaaS platform with a new layer of hardened security that resists identity fraud and phishing, secures digital interactions, and safeguards sensitive information.

Entrust was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management. In that report, Gartner predicted “By 2027, integration with identity verification for onboarding, credentialing & recovery will be a standard feature of access management tools, potentially reducing account takeover attacks against these processes by 75%.”

“As physical and digital credentials merge, identity has become central to security. AI-driven threats, deepfakes, synthetic identities and ransomware gangs are driving a rising need for confidence in the identities of the people seeking to connect, access, and transact,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President of Digital Security at Entrust.

“That’s why identity-centric security is essential to making Zero Trust work. Entrust is the only provider that can integrate world-class IDV and IAM to enhance fraud prevention, reduce manual intervention, and improve the user experience,” added Swaroop.

With the combined power of these solutions, organizations can: